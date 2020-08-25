WATCH LIVE: State capture commission to hear further testimony on Bosasa

The commission previously heard from the former minister who hit out at former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi who had given damning evidence that implicated her and other high profile African National Congress members in wrongdoing.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into State Capture is expected to, on Tuesday, hear from former Bosasa employee Bongiwe Dube, guesthouse owner Mr Frederick Hendrick Coetzee and the personal assistant of minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

