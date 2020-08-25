Sadtu calls on Education Dept to deploy more teachers, postpone exams

The union said its members raised concerns as they were still waiting for substitute teachers to be deployed to schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has warned the Basic Education Department’s failure to make provision for additional teachers would put more strain on the education system.

Millions of pupils have returned to the classroom following a COVID-19 enforced break.

Sadtu’s Xolani Fakude said educators who were considered vulnerable to the virus, due to age and comorbidities, were given the go-ahead by the department to stay home.

However, Fakude said the department did not send the necessary reinforcements.

“There are many grey areas and uncertainty on substitute teachers. These things have not been attended to and it’s causing frustration.”

The union has also criticised the proposed date for examinations, warning it didn't leave enough time to prepare.

“The timeline was sent by the Basic Education Department and it’s unreasonable. We are calling for them to reconsider the date.”

