SA has had 611,450 COVID-19 infections with a recovery rate of 84%

Abigail Javier | On Monday the health ministry said 100 more people had died after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 13,157. It also announced 1,677 new infections that were confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases in the country – since the start of the outbreak over 611,450.