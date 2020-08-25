SA records over a thousand new COVID-19 infections and 100 more deaths

The health ministry announced 100 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,677 new infections that were confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle. The total number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus now stands at 13,157.

The health ministry also announced 1,677 new infections that were confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases in the country – since the start of the outbreak – to over 611,000.

The recovery rate has edged up to 84% with over 516, 000 people have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization(WHO) said on Monday that some 172 countries are engaging with the COVAX facility designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, but more funding is needed and countries need now to make binding commitments.

Countries wishing to be part of the global COVAX plan had until 31 August to submit expressions of interest, WHO officials said, with confirmation of intention to join due by 18 September, and initial payments due by 9 October.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the facility was critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and would not only pool risk for countries developing and buying vaccines, but also ensure prices are kept “as low as possible”.

Additional reporting by Reuters

