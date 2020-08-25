SA must break down ‘boyhood code’ in fight against GBV, say experts

This was one of the issues raised during a webinar commemorating one year since the rape and murder of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana.

CAPE TOWN - Experts have warned society needs to break down the so-called boyhood code as part of efforts to bring gender-based violence to an end.

This was one of the issues raised during a webinar commemorating one year since the rape and murder of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The role of men in ending the violence against women was also highlighted as a key issue.

Gender violence experts stressed masculinity is not rigid and can be changed.

Professor Malose Langa, senior lecturer at Wits University’s psychology department, said it was vital that society eradicates stereotypes of masculinity like the “boyhood” club.

“The code that boys must be tough, must be strong and emotionless and boys get indoctrinated into this boyhood code and this indoctrination into the code, I argue in my work to say is characterised by shame and humiliation.”

Malose said this had a profound impact on how men grow up and behave.

“The boys’ code, with this example begins to kill us from a very young age. By the time we reach the age of 18 or 25, we are dead, walking, zombies.”

Despite this psychological state, Malose said men are expected to be human and behave in a humane manner.

“We need to help boys and men process any hurt arising out of their home or home spaces as we all know that some home spaces are characterise by so much abuse and neglect and the sense of abandonment with regards to their fathers.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.