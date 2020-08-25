Analyst: SA has highest road accidents globally, RAF won't cope

Professor Hennie Klopper said the accepted norm is between 7 and 21 casualties per 100,000 motor vehicles. South Africa has 134 casualties per 100,000 motor vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law at the University of Pretoria, said no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on South African roads per year.

The Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill has been around for several years to try and offer an alternative, but last week, Parliament decided the bill would not proceed any further.

Speaking to CapeTalk’s John Maytham, Professor Klopper explained what it means for citizens.

“I think the whole problem of compensating road crash victims has been misdiagnosed. The problem was not so much the system that delivers the compensation, rather, the fact that we are one of the highest road crash incidences internationally.”

Klopper said the accepted norm is between seven and 21 casualties per 100,000 motor vehicles.

“In South Africa, we have 134 casualties per 100,000 motor vehicles.”

He said these numbers translate into a personal claim tally of approximately 113,000 claims against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) annually.

Of those 113,000 claims, the RAF manages to complete on average, between 45 and 50% annually.

