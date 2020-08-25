Reagan Zietsman convicted for rape, murder of Delvina Europa (6)

Reagan Zietsman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges relating to the child's death in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court.

CAPE TOWN - An Elim man has been convicted of the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa.

The girl's murder rocked the Overberg town in March last year.

He's known to the deceased and her family and was taken in for questioning hours after her body was discovered among bushes behind a school.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the court had learnt that Zietsman had a previous conviction involving a minor.

In January 2017, he was convicted for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The NPA said that he was sentenced to five years imprisonment but it was wholly suspended for five years with conditions.

In his guilty plea today in relation to the rape and murder of six-year-old Europa, Zietsman stated that last March he smothered the girl to death.

He then placed her body in shallow water with the intent to destroy or compromise DNA evidence.

Zietsman was friends with his victim's father.

This is the fifth child murder in the Overberg region since 2013.

