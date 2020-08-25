Power cuts: Angry Soweto residents block entrance to Eskom’s Megawatt Park

Eskom has been implementing so-called load reduction in many parts of the country, saying it was trying to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

JOHANNESBURG – Community members from Soweto have gathered outside the entrance to Eskom’s Megawatt Park on Tuesday.

They blocked the entrance to the utility's headquarters, demanding answers from management over recent power cuts in their community.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar said officers were monitoring the scene.

“There is currently a bus of mainly elderly people outside the entrance of Megawatt Park. They are complaining about services at their places of abode in Soweto. So there is an obstruction.”

