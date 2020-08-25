‘Political hallucination’: KZN ANC denies Gumede nominated to chair committee

The Democratic Alliance said it had reliably learned that Gumede got the nod, but the ANC in the province has said no decision has been made just yet.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has denied claims that it has already nominated former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to chair the cooperative governance portfolio in the legislature.

The party has however confirmed that the former mayor was being considered for inclusion in about four committees to replace the late Ricardo Mthembu where he had been serving.

Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela has lashed out at the DA.

“Political hallucination of a DA leader has lead us to where we are, because in his mind he is conspiring for everything as a leader of the opposition of the ANC, so he ends up thinking and dreaming decisions on behalf of the ANC. The ANC understands the predicament it faces and we understand the anger which has been reflected by society at large.”

Earlier the party said it was waiting to hear what impact President Cyril Ramaphosa's strongly worded letter on corruption would have on members like former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Gumede was sworn into the provincial legislature last week, despite being out on bail.

She will be back in court next month on charges linked to tender fraud valued at close to R400 million.

In an open letter addressed to the ANC, Ramaphosa has warned the party's members that those accused of corruption will have to voluntarily step down if they fail to explain themselves.

