MPs take aim at De Lille over Beitbridge border fence

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille faced off with MPs from all parties, who raised concerns about her involvement in the project which has now been declared irregular by the Auditor-General.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has come under fire from members of Parliament (MPs) for the now infamous Beitbridge border fence.

The minister, the SIU and National Treasury on Tuesday briefed Scopa about the failed project valued at R40 million.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that 14 senior officials from the Department of Public Works faced disciplinaries for the Beitbridge border fence.

But MPs seemed more interested to find out about Minister Patricia de Lille’s involvement.

De Lille is noted as having issued a directive for the project to go ahead.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Mervyn Dirks was the first to question this directive, saying that De Lille must also be held accountable.

"We must hold ministers accountable in this Parliament. Patricia de Lille must be held accountable for what happened in that department."

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Samantha Graham-Mare shared his sentiments.

"I disagree in that this report from the National Treasury now highlights that there was ministerial intervention and there was ministerial interference in the procurement processes that happened around this project."

In response, De Lille said that she had nothing to hide and would never run away from accountability.

