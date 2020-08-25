Mbalula: Days of having a drink or two before driving are over

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula explained that alcohol remained a serious societal challenge, saying that since the reopening of alcohol sales they had noted an increase in fatalities on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will no longer be allowed behind the wheel after consuming any amount of alcohol as the Transport Department amends the law to include that drivers must measure 0% when tested.

Currently, motorists can still drive with a point-zero percent concentration of alcohol in their blood.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has set out new guidelines under level two.

• Key highlights: Mbalula announces level 2 lockdown transport regulations

Minister Mbalula said that the days of South Africans having a drink or two before getting behind the wheel are over.

He explained that alcohol remained a serious societal challenge, saying that since the reopening of alcohol sales they had noted an increase in fatalities on the roads.

"There will be 0% alcohol when you are tested, so once Parliament passes that it will be law and then we will ensure that we intensify law enforcement."

Mbalula further hinted at other regulations being introduced to regulate alcohol in the country.

He was briefing reporters on the changes to transport regulations under level two of the lockdown.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.