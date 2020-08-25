Mamabolo: The way people drink alcohol is uncultured & has consequences

Gauteng Transport MEC and acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo has backed calls by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for a review of the country's alcohol laws.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been calls for stricter alcohol laws and a complete ban on drinking while driving.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, upon visiting the families of three Tshwane metro police officers who were killed in a head-on collision while they were pursuing a suspected drunk driver over the weekend, said that alcohol laws needed to be reviewed.

702's Mandy Wiener spoke to Gauteng Transport MEC and acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said that the announcement by Mbalula was spot on as it sought to address the overwhelming evidence on alcohol consumption.

"There is a relationship between the abuse of alcohol with the high rates of accidents and fatalities on the road. This brings massive pressure to the health facilities.

"People need to internalise that the way they drink alcohol is uncultured, backward and its consequences are devastating."

