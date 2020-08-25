KZN SACP calls on Zikalala to establish commission of inquiry into corruption

This after the provincial government’s decision to suspend senior officials in the Department of Social Development after discovering irregular expenditure during the nationwide lockdown.

DURBAN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday called on Premier Sihle Zikalala to establish a commission of inquiry into corruption in the province.

The SACP, an alliance partner of the governing African National Congress (ANC), was also concerned about alleged corruption during the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) valued at R492.6 million.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating 57 contracts linked to the expenditure.

SACP KZN secretary Themba Mthembu said that corruption reported amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a sample of what happened daily in provincial government departments and municipalities.

“Most of the municipalities are captured and most of the sections of the departments are serving the interests of a few,” Mthembu said.

Mthembu said that law enforcement and investigating structures needed to be strengthened to probe improper conduct between politicians and businesspeople.

“In KZN, the tenderpreneurs are having free reign. That is why each year you would see an increase in irregular expenditure,” he said.

At the same time, the SACP called on the ANC to listen to complaints against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s promotion to the provincial legislature.

