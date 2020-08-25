KZN ANC not sure how Ramaphosa corruption letter will impact Gumede

Gumede was sworn into the provincial legislature last week, despite being out on bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was waiting to hear what impact President Cyril Ramaphosa's strongly worded letter on corruption would have on members like former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Gumede was sworn into the provincial legislature last week, despite being out on bail.

She will be back in court next month on charges linked to tender fraud valued at close to R400 million.

In an open letter addressed to the ANC, Ramaphosa has warned the party's members that those accused of corruption will have to voluntarily step down if they fail to explain themselves.

*READ: Cyril Ramaphosa's open letter on corruption to ANC members

The ANC’s provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said: “Not only her, all members who are in court processes or done wrong, there is an NEC organ which might decide otherwise on their standing as members of the ANC or their deployment in a certain position; but we can’t preempt that NEC process as it is sitting over the weekend.”

The ANC's considering Gumede for positions on several portfolio committees to replace the late Ricardo Mthembu, who died.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.