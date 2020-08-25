How snorkel masks are saving doctors from COVID-19 at Tygerberg Hospital

The masks, which are usually used for snorkelling in tropical waters, cover the whole face and form a tight seal.

JOHANNESBURG - Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating COVID-19 patients.

Medical staff across the country have been going to extra lengths to protect themselves against the virus.

In the modified hospital version, the snorkel is removed and an adapter and breathing filter has been added.

Using these full-face modified snorkel masks, the doctors are completely protected from breathing in the virus whilst performing highly contagious airway procedures.

The modified snorkel masks were now routinely used by the paediatricians for intubation and bronchoscopy in children suspected of being COVID-19 positive.

