Fuming Soweto residents take protest over power cuts to Eskom’s Megawatt Park

JOHANNESBURG - Some angry Soweto residents on Tuesday said that they were being punished by Eskom for other residents who were failing to pay for electricity.

Community members, mostly consisting of the elderly, protested outside the power utility’s headquarters, Megawatt Park in Sunninghill. They demanded that power that was switched off for the past three months be restored.

Soweto residents and Eskom have been at loggerheads over billing systems and illegal connections in the township.

Spokesperson for Eskom in Gauteng, Reneilwe Semenya, said that there was a police presence at the utility’s premises.

“They’re currently blocking Megawatt Park. So, there is no entry or exit to the building. The police have been called [and] the protest is peaceful, and we are engaging with the community leaders,” Semenya said.

Semenya called on the community to remove bypassed meters.

“Customers in Pimville, they resisted this process of deferred payment arrangements. And we have not received any payment for those that have bypassed their meters. As such, these customers have not been scheduled in terms of our due process as part of those customers that we are going to replace the equipment,” she said.

