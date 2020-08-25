Former Eskom exec France Hlakudi in court for R30m tax fraud

He’s facing charges involving personal tax fraud to the tune of R30 million rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom executive France Hlakudi is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He faces charges involving personal tax fraud to the tune of R30 million.

Hlakudi is accused number one in the R745 million Eskom Kusile power station corruption case.

The charge sheet details how several sub-contractors to the power utility fraudulently paid over money to Hlakudi’s companies.

The Hawks’ Sindisiwe Twala said: “France Hlakudi will return to the Pretoria Regional Court, where he faces charges in connection of allegations of tax fraud. It’s in relation to his personal tax affairs and company tax.”

Hlakudi was Eskom’s senior manager of capital contracts when he resigned.

