EWN Weather Watch: Rain moves from CT to Durbs, Gauteng's early spring continues

CAPE TOWN - The early spring weather continues in the northern and eastern parts of the country, with temperatures expected to reach the mid and high 20s, with the Lowveld expected to see temperatures in the 30s on Wednesday. The coastal areas will see cooler weather as the rain moves up the coast.

GAUTENG

Sun worshipers will be glad of another day of high temperatures with some cloud cover in parts of the province.

Johannesburg will see a high of 26°C and Pretoria can expect a high of 28°C, while Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 30°C. A light wind will provide some relief from the heat.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.8.2020 pic.twitter.com/K6OxD0G71c — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 25, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Capetonians can put their brollies away for the time being as the rain moves up the coast. A high of 18°C is forecast for the Mother City, with a brisk southeasterly expected.

The interior of the province can expect partly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures. Worcester will see a high of 18°C, George will top out at 17°C, Beaufort West will hit 16°C and Vredenburg a warm 24°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.8.2020 pic.twitter.com/QrMNUJvlJz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 25, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Beach lovers may be disappointed as the coastal areas of KZN can expect some rain on Wednesday, with Durban set to see some light rain.

A high of 21°C is forecast for the port city with a brisk southerly wind. Richard's Bay is also set for rain and can expect a high of 24°C, while Newcastle will top the mercury at 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.8.2020 pic.twitter.com/xCzxXvComs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 25, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

