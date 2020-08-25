Elsies River community in shock after child killed in protest action

On Monday, eight-year-old Clarence Solomons was shot dead and a 12-year-old girl was wounded in Epping Forest.

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River community is in shock after a child was killed during a housing-related protest in the area.

On Monday, eight-year-old Clarence Solomons was shot dead and a 12-year-old girl was wounded in Epping Forest.

According to the police, law enforcement officers were busy inspecting houses authorised for re-evaluation when shots were fired from a crowd and the children were struck by stray bullets.

Community activist Imraahn Mukkadam has spoken to the children's families.

"A shootout occurred with police firing rubber bullets at the protesters and from the crowd of protesters, live ammunition was fired back at the police."

This is not the first child to die in a protest in the past month.

At the end of last month, a St Helena Bay boy was shot during protests in the area.

Leo Williams died last week after several weeks on life support.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.