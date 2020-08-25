EC authorities investigating the escape of 8 prisoners from holding cells

Eight awaiting trial prisoners made a run for it over the weekend. They are wanted for various serious crimes including murder and rape.

CAPE TOWN – An investigation is underway to determine exactly how a group of prisoners managed to escape from police holding cells in Mount Ayliff.

They are wanted for various serious crimes including murder and rape.

Eastern Cape police said officers heard a loud knock from the holding cells and went to investigate.

When they got there, a prisoner informed them some prisoners had escaped.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana has called on the public to come forward with information.

He has however warning them to not approach the suspects as they are dangerous.

“We would like to warn them not to try and arrest the suspects as we consider them to be very dangerous.”

Last week a man wanted for murder and attempted murder escaped from the Parow police station holding cells.

He was re-arrested.

There was also an investigation into how 68 prisoners managed to escape from Malmesbury Prison in July.

They are all back in custody.

