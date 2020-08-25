Djokovic shrugs off injury to win NY opener

The Serb star had pulled out of doubles on Sunday with pain in his neck, and he had treatment during the match for a problem that seemed to bother him when he looked up at his service toss.

NEW YORK – World number one Novak Djokovic shook off neck pain to beat Ricardas Berankis 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 on Monday to reach the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

The Serb star had pulled out of doubles on Sunday with pain in his neck, and he had treatment during the match for a problem that seemed to bother him when he looked up at his service toss.

Twice down a break in the second set he was able to immediately break back both times, and he let out a roar when he broke Lithuania's Berankis for a 5-4 lead before calmly serving out the match.

In the round of 16 on Tuesday, Djokovic will face American Tennys Sandgren, a 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) winner over 15th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in this tournament moved from Cincinnati to New York and the same quarantine bubble that will house the US Open starting on 31 August.