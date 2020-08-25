Delvina Europa's killer admits taking drugs with her father day before attack

Admitting to the rape and murder of Delvina Europa, Reagan Zietsman told the court that he smoked mandrax and tik with her father the day before the attack.

CAPE TOWN - The man who raped and murdered six-year-old Delvina Europa in Elim said that he smoked drugs with her father.

Reagan Zietsman on Tuesday pleaded guilty in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court.

He was taken in for questioning hours after her body was discovered behind a school in March last year.

Admitting to the rape and murder of Delvina Europa, Zietsman told the court that he smoked mandrax and tik with her father the day before the attack.

He said that he went looking for the man again the next day and came across the child near her home.

Zietsman said that the six-year-old accompanied him in the search for her father.

When they reached a bushy area near a school for the disabled, Zietsman raped the child and then smothered her.

He said that he placed his hand over her nose and mouth until she stopped moving.

Zietsman then tried to get rid of evidence by placing her body in shallow water.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has also revealed that he was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in January 2017.

However, a five-year prison sentence was wholly suspended for five years with conditions.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.