Death of ANC MP advocate Hishaam Mohamed described as 'sad day'

The 55-year-old former Western Cape Justice and Constitutional Development Department head, died of a heart attack on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Mourners have gathered at the Pinelands home of the late African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP), advocate Hishaam Mohamed.

People are paying respect and a prayer service is under way at this hour.

The 55-year-old former Western Cape Justice and Constitutional Development Department head, died of a heart attack on Monday afternoon.

#HishaamMohamed Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai says “Hishaam was not only a good friend, he was a good comrade and he was one, surprising in these times, one of unimpeachable integrity”. KB pic.twitter.com/z6QPSNYlAf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 25, 2020

Cars have lined the street outside the home of the public servant that the ANC described as a man who fought tirelessly for a fair and effective justice system.

Fellow party members said that Mohamed strongly pioneered for the adoption of three crucial bills recently passed in the National Assembly - the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill, the National Register for Sexual Offences and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill.

Western Cape ANC Convenor, Lerumo Kalako: "He was outstanding. I can describe him as a very committed human rights lawyer."

Justice and Correctional Services Ministry spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, has celebrated Mohamed as a hands-on and dedicated public servant.

"The passing of advocate Mohamed can only be described as an extremely sad day in the corridors of justice."

Phiri said that Mohammed's life was dedicated to the struggle for freedom, justice and human rights.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.