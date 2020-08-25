Cops among suspects due in Durban court for fraud worth R692k

The suspects are accused of fraudulently pocketing R692,000 which had been claimed from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) by National Adhesive, a private company.

DURBAN - Two police officers and a civilian were expected to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday for alleged fraud and money laundering during the lockdown.

The suspects stand accused of fraudulently pocketing R692,000 which had been claimed from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) by National Adhesive, a private company.

They were arrested by the Hawks in Durban on Monday.

National Adhesive successfully applied for COVID-19 relief funds from the UIF in April.

In May, close to 700,000 was paid to a policeman’s account after the company’s bank details were fraudulently changed.

The policeman then transferred some of the funds to another police officer and two civilians.

Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said: “We received the docket for further investigation in July regarding the UIF relief funds fraud. We immediately brought in all stakeholders for necessary procedures pertaining to financial assets investigation and forfeiture. Warrants of arrest were immediately issued for the suspects' arrests.”

The fourth suspect was not arrested but was warned to appear with the other three because he was co-operating with the investigations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.