Conditions for restoring power in Pimville non-negotiable, says Eskom

The community of Zone 2 barred the entrance of Megawatt Park in Sunninghill in a bid to have their electricity restored in high-density areas after a transformer failed in June.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday said that it would continue talks with residents of Pimville, Soweto, as it intensified its efforts to curb illegal connections on its infrastructure.

The community of Zone 2 barred the entrance of Megawatt Park in Sunninghill in a bid to have their electricity restored in high-density areas after a transformer failed in June.

With three months in the dark, the community agreed to engage with the power utility on a way forward as hundreds of customers had to bear the brunt of non-payment and those who tampered with Eskom’s network.

However, Eskom’s spokesperson in Gauteng, Reneiloe Semenya, said that their conditions on restoring power remained non-negotiable.

“We have a process that is transparent and based on the principles that we have put on the table to say, customers that would like us to restore and repair failed infrastructure need to sign the deferred payment arrangements,” Semenya said.

“Those that have been found to tamper must also pay their remedial fee. We will not be able to accommodate anyone as far as we are concerned,” she added.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.