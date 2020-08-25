Closure of STA Travel SA leaves clients with questions over their holidays

In a short statement on social media on Monday, the travel agency announced that it would cease trading.

CAPE TOWN - The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers with questions about their booked holidays.

The company promised to contact affected customers with more information regarding their bookings.

“To our valued customers, due to the recent announcement that STA Travel South Africa has ceased trading, unfortunately, our travel experts are unable to assist you at this time. Please be assured that if you had a previous booking with us, or hold a live booking, you will receive further communication in the coming days. We are sorry for the inconvenience and the limited information available to you at this time,” the statement read.

The director of prosecutions at the National Consumer Commission (NCC), Joseph Selolo, said that it was a complicated matter.

"Ordinarily in terms of the Consumer Protection Act the business in this case still has to give the service at a later date or give a refund subject to a reasonable cancellation fee," Selolo said.

Selolo said that if STA Travel South Africa went into liquidation, a whole different scenario would play out.

"The challenge comes from the fact that it is alleged that this entity is now in liquidation. That changes the picture completely because if it is in liquidation than effectively the company is dead," he said.



