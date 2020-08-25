20°C / 22°C
Chairperson of historic Durban mosque calls for calm after fire

The building houses several shops, flats and the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere.

The aftermath of a fire at the historical Juma Musjid Trust Madressa in Durban on 24 August 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
The aftermath of a fire at the historical Juma Musjid Trust Madressa in Durban on 24 August 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
42 minutes ago

DURBAN - Leaders at the Juma Musjid Trust Madressa in Durban have appealed for calm after a fire destroyed several flats in the historical two-storey building.

The building houses several shops, flats and the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere.

The eThekwini fire and emergency department said mosque was not affected by the fire, but at least 14 flats were gutted.

Ahmed Mahomed, chairperson of the Juma Musjid Trust Madressa, said he was happy that their place of worship was not affected during Monday’s fire.

Mahomed said the building would be temporarily closed while the extent of the fire was assessed.

He's concerned about the livelihoods of tenants, who use the building for commercial purposes.

Mahomed said he was pleased that no injuries or casualties were reported after the blaze.

