Chairperson of historic Durban mosque calls for calm after fire

The building houses several shops, flats and the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere.

DURBAN - Leaders at the Juma Musjid Trust Madressa in Durban have appealed for calm after a fire destroyed several flats in the historical two-storey building.

The eThekwini fire and emergency department said mosque was not affected by the fire, but at least 14 flats were gutted.

Ahmed Mahomed, chairperson of the Juma Musjid Trust Madressa, said he was happy that their place of worship was not affected during Monday’s fire.

Mahomed said the building would be temporarily closed while the extent of the fire was assessed.

He's concerned about the livelihoods of tenants, who use the building for commercial purposes.

Mahomed said he was pleased that no injuries or casualties were reported after the blaze.

“There is a fire at the Mosque in Grey st, Durban CBD. The fire department is on scene. We also have several ambulances at the scene but no report of casualties as yet. Cause of fire unknown,” Robert McKenzie, KZN EMS Spokesperson. @NkoRaphael



Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/nTiVUnAArE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2020

Firefighters have stabilized the blaze. No casualties have been reported but safety officers are preparing to do a final inspection inside the historical two-story building to ensure that there is no one trapped inside. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/Au2H0V8TvE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2020

Alfred Newman of EThekwini Fire and Emergency services says 14 flats affected by the fire ‘have been gutted’. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/n7EmsdBazq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2020

