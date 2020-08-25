Case against Durban cops accused of siphoning UIF COVID-19 funds postponed

Sergeants Thokozani Mchunu and Nqobile Mzimela, along with Percival Khanyile appeared, in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

DURBAN - The case against two Durban police officers and a civilian accused of fraud, theft and money laundering during the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday was postponed to Monday for a formal bail hearing.

Sergeants Thokozani Mchunu and Nqobile Mzimela, along with Percival Khanyile appeared, in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

The suspects are alleged to have fraudulently received R692,000 from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The money was meant to go to National Adhesive Distributors, a Durban-based company that successfully applied for COVID-19 relief funds in April for its over 150 employees.

In June, National Adhesive Distributors informed the UIF that it had still not received the relief funds meant for its employees.

It was then discovered that the money had been fraudulently transferred to Mchunu’s account, who was neither employed by the company nor the UIF but worked as a police officer.

It is believed Mchunu transferred some of the funds to the accounts of his co-accused.

“The accused have been remanded into custody until the 31 August 2020 for a formal bail application. The matter has been transferred to the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court,” said the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara.

The Hawks previously said that a fourth suspect was cooperating with the investigators.

