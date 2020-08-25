Bosasa paid for Mokonyane's 40th birthday party, Zondo Inquiry told

Frederik Hendrik Coetzee, who owns the Victorian Guest House in Krugersdorp backed up testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi before the commission that the corruption-accused company paid for the party they arranged for Mokonyane.

JOHANNESBURG – A guest house owner on Tuesday contradicted former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s denial at the state capture commission of inquiry that Bosasa did not pay for her 40th birthday celebration in 2003.

Frederik Hendrik Coetzee, who owns the Victorian Guest House in Krugersdorp backed up testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi before the commission that the corruption-accused company paid for the party they arranged for Mokonyane.

Mokonyane appeared at the commission in July and denied this and called Agrizzi a liar.

Coetzee said that he was approached by Agrizzi to host the lavish birthday party. He said that Bosasa delivered the alcohol for the party, which took up half of his garage and cost close to R40,000.

Coetzee billed Bosasa R41,000 for hosting the event for over 100 people who included former CEO, Gavin Watson.

“I was personally introduced to her [Mokonyane]. I ran the function, operation-wise.”

