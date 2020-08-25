Bosasa delivered thousands of rands worth of food to Mokonyane, Zondo told

Former Bosasa employee Bongiwe Dube on Tuesday testified that during her time at the company, she saw politicians like Fikile Mbalula and Gwede Mantashe.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa employee Bongiwe Dube on Tuesday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry about how she delivered thousands of rands worth of food to African National Congress (ANC) member Nomvula Mokonyane.

Dube’s testimony is linked to that of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who told the commission that they delivered food at ANC events because they had a deal arranged by the former Cabinet minister.

Mokonyane testified at the inquiry in July and denied Agrizzi’s evidence.

Dube said that she was a caterer at Bosasa and handled food deliveries for guests and staff. She said that during her time at the company, she saw politicians like Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Dube said that the order for Mokonyane was big because it cost thousands.

“The price they just explained that there is a big order for about R17,000,” she said.

Another witness, Mokonyane’s personal assistant Sandy Thomas was a no-show and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo sent an instruction to the police regarding that.

