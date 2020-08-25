SIU says it'll recover money lost in Beitbridge case, officials to face action

CAPE TOWN - Fourteen senior Public Works officials face disciplinary action over the Beitbridge Border fence.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) briefed Parliament’s money watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

The SIU told members of Parliament (MPs) it had found officials and the contractor acted unlawfully.

The SIU and the Department of Public Works were back in Parliament for the second time in less than a week to explain the Beitbridge contract.

The agency found that significant elements were not correctly implemented, for instance, the height of the fence.

SIU chief investigator Leonard Lekgetho told MPs action was being taken against certain officials.

“In our report, we recommended that disciplinary charges have been recommended against 14 senior officials of the Department of Public Works as a result of alleged misconduct during the procurement and construction phase of the border.”

He said the SIU would be approaching a special tribunal to recover losses suffered by the State.

“The SIU is approaching the special tribunal in order to cancel the contract to recover the losses.”

The project was fast-tracked during the lockdown, with a price tag of more than R40 million.

