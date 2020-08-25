Is banning alcohol advertising, stricter drinking laws the solution?

The minister visited the families of three Tshwane metro police officers who were killed in a head-on collision while they were pursuing a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said while he was aware of the financial implications of banning alcohol advertising, something had to be done.

Restrictions around alcohol advertising were reviewed and tightened earlier this year, with designated times set for TV and radio inserts.

Mbalula said when he was the minister of sport, he vehemently argued against banning of alcohol advertising.

“My only issue is that I don’t have the budget to support sports, if you take away alcohol advertising. If you take it away, you’re killing support for sports because the money spent on alcohol and sponsoring sports is huge. If you take it away, government must get it out of the fiscus.”

He said the behavioural patterns of South Africans since the sale of alcohol was permitted proved that restrictions on advertising were necessary.

The minister has called for the review of alcohol laws, saying people are out of control.

He said the restrictions around the consumption and sale of alcohol must go beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the officials who were killed in a head on collision with a suspected drunk driver.



As a country, we need to review our laws on the access of alcohol. We need to address this as it continues to kill our people on roads and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/DN1fKaXKgE — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 24, 2020

Today, I was with the families of Constable phaduli NE, Constable Mukwevho K, Constable Phala SM. Officers who died in the line of duty.



I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing. We thank them for their service to the nation and commend them for their bravery. pic.twitter.com/aP7GOjYxQJ — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 24, 2020

