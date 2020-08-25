ANC KZN: Zandile Gumede being considered for inclusion in 4 portfolio committees

Gumede, who was sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature last week, faces several charges of corruption and is currently out on bail.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has said Zandile Gumede was now being considered for inclusion in about four portfolio committees in the province to replace the late Ricardo Mthembu where he had been serving.

Gumede was sworn into the legislature last week. Her appointment left many angry and shocked.

The former eThekwini mayor was released on bail and is expected back in the Durban Commericial Crimes Court next month on charges linked to tender fraud to the tune of about R400 million.

The party said the decision was not final as another process still needed to be followed to make sure she was fit to sit on the committee.

The ANC’s provincial spokesperson Nhlakaipho Ntombela said: “What should have happened is that people should have consulted with the provincial secretary’s office on the idea they have. It does not mean that simply because she is in that committee that she is going to be chair of that committee because you allocate a member in committees having assessed his or her capacity or because of her educational background or because of her past experience.”

Over the weekend President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a seven-page letter to ANC members warning that all members accused of corruption - will have to account to the party's integrity committee.

He warned if they failed to give a reasonable explanation, they would face disciplinary action and suspension.

