Advocate Hishaam Mohamed to be laid to rest today

CAPE TOWN –Advocate Hishaam Mohamed has on Tuesday morning been remembered as a tireless public servant who changed the face of justice in South Africa.

He died suddenly on Monday afternoon after suffering a heart attack.

Mohamed served as the Western Cape's head of justice for many years and last year took up a seat as an African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament in the National Assembly.

ANC MOURNS PASSING OF ANC MP ADV HISHAAM MOHAMED pic.twitter.com/GdozvzaRpT — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) August 24, 2020

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, in accordance with Muslim traditions.

Advocate Mohamed served as the Western Cape's Regional Head of the Justice and Constitutional Development Department before he joined the National Assembly in 2019.

Justice and Correctional Services Ministry spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri said: “He was instrumental in the establishment of the first courts in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi in the Western Cape in 1998. He was both a lawyer and an activist. He was dedicated to the struggle for freedom, justice and human rights."

The ANC in the Western Cape remembers Mohamed for his pivotal role in establishing the first Family Court, Mobile Courts, Tax Court, and the development of Community Safety Forums.

Mohamed was also a cricket fanatic.

He's survived by his wife Ragmat and their three children.

