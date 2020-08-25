702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'It's been an honour serving the listeners'

JOHANNESBURG - After 30 years in radio, 702 bid farewell to veteran broadcaster Aki Anastasiou.

Anastasiou said he would miss serving the listeners of the station.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Anastasiou said it was an honour working for the station and that it was always about the listeners.

"It's been an amazing journey and I have always dreamt of working for the station since I was a teenager. I worked hard and made my way through the ranks and it has been a wonderful journey. It has been a great blessing and privilege, he said.

"I have enjoyed serving the listeners, the listeners of 702 have been amazing for the last 30 years. It has been an absolute honour and privilege.

On what lies next, Anastasiou said he isn't calling it a day just yet: "I am still very young and I am not bowing out of and I am certainly not leaving radio. It has been a great journey, thank you to the listeners and my colleagues for the well wishes."

