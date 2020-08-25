2-year-old girl dies in Gugulethu home fire
Two other children, a nine-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy escaped the blaze.
CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old girl has died in a home fire in Gugulethu on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters have extinguished the fire.
The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service’s Jermain Carelse said: “Bystanders told the officers in charge that there were children missing. They searched and found the two-year-old girl’s body while the other two children were found by the ladies. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”