2-year-old girl dies in Gugulethu home fire

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old girl has died in a home fire in Gugulethu on Tuesday morning.

Two other children, a nine-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy escaped the blaze.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire.

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service’s Jermain Carelse said: “Bystanders told the officers in charge that there were children missing. They searched and found the two-year-old girl’s body while the other two children were found by the ladies. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”

