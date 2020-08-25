1 child, killed 5 others injured after KZN driver loses control of speeding car

The children were walking along the road in the Emaplanzini area on Monday when the vehicle ploughed into them.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed a 13-year-old girl has been killed and five other children have been hospitalised after they were run over by a hijacked vehicle.



No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Ngobile Gwala said: “Yesterday afternoon the children were walking near the road in the Maplazini area when a vehicle travelling at a high speed lost control and knocked the six children and the vehicle also rolled into a nearby house. The investigations are still ongoing, and Inanda SAPS has opened charges of culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving.

