0% blood-alcohol limit still possible, warns Mbalula

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said a zero percent alcohol limit for drivers was still a possibility, considering the number of arrests for drunk driving.

The minister has called for a review of alcohol laws in light of the accidents and arrests involving drunk drivers over the weekend.

Three Tshwane metro police officers were killed in a head-on collision while they were chasing a suspected drunk driver.

Mbalula has revisited talks of the demerit system, which the department and its body, the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, have been in the process of implementing.

He said they needed to “exorcise” drunken driving out of society, like the Devil.

“The only way to do this is through public awareness, strong laws that act as deterrents.”

But he said South Africa cannot ban alcohol.

“We can have alcohol, but we must have strong regulations. They take your license away, like with other countries.”

Mbalula has assured the country that they are before Parliament, arguing for the tightening of alcohol-related laws.

