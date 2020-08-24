Women-led police operations see hundreds of arrests in WC

More than 600 wanted suspects were apprehended for a range of crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Women-led police operations have effected hundreds of arrests over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “On Friday morning, women-led operations to commemorate Women’s Month resulted in the arrests of 42 wanted suspects for assault, rape and other sexual offences.”

She said that a second operation saw substantial amounts of cannabis, mandrax, heroine, crystal meth and liquor confiscated.

“Crime operations over the weekend led to the arrest of 497 suspects and they seized drugs, firearms and knives.”

