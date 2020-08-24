Walk the talk: Opposition parties react to Ramaphosa’s letter to ANC members

On Sunday, Ramaphosa issued the open letter raising a number of issues and taking a hard line on corruption related to the provision of personal protective equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s open letter to African National Congress (ANC) members, saying he must 'walk the talk'.

*READ: Full letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa to the ANC

Ramaphosa’s open letter to ANC members is a call for an end to corruption, imploring members to desist from any involvement in corrupt activities or leave the party.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa should not merely speak but act.

“I think he us reinforcing what the conference has already identified. But when is going to act? That is the question.”

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen concurred: “In a lengthy seven-page letter President Cyril Ramaphosa sent to all ANC structures, not once is there any mention of the independent, decisive and urgent investigation and prosecution of a party or Cabinet member as part of the so-called turning point of the fight against corruption.”

The president penned the letter at a time when several senior members of his party are accused of PPE tender fraud.

They include his spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, his son Andile and Gauteng MEC for Health Bandile Masuku and his wife, Loyiso.

