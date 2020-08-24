Vrygrond man shot and killed inside e-hailing taxi

Both men were sitting inside the vehicle when they were attacked on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died after he was shot while sitting in an e-hailing taxi in Vrygrond.

Authorities said another man was wounded in the shooting.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “Both victims were transported to a nearby facility for further medical treatment. However, the 30-year-old later succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder and attempted murder was registered with Muizenberg police.”

