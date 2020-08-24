Tygerberg Hospital staff use modified snorkeling masks to keep safe from COVID

One of the hospital's neonatologists Dr Lizelle van Wyk is an avid diver and was shown the mask by a diving colleague.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a great many industries and individuals to rethink, reimagine and innovate, and healthcare workers at Tygerberg hospital were no different.

They used modified masks to help them keep safe in the time of COVID-19.

The masks are usually used for snorkelling in tropical waters, but the modification sees the snorkel removed and an adapter and breathing filter added.

One of the hospital's neonatologists Dr Lizelle van Wyk, an avid diver, was shown the mask by a diving colleague.

“We were able to import these masks from Europe where they have been using them since the start of the COVID-19 and I can now say that we have over 300 of these masks for use by health professionals inside Tygerberg Hospital, which will prevent the healthcare workers spread of COVID-19.”

