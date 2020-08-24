TMPD officers gave their lives to protect and serve the citizenry – Mbalula

It’s understood the officers tried to stop the suspect after noticing he was driving recklessly along oncoming traffic. In a bid to avoid arrest, he sped off, resulting in a head on collision with on duty officers on the N4.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was saddened by the deaths of three Tshwane Metro Police officers who were killed in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver.

The trio died in a head on collision after chasing a car along the N4 in Pretoria.

Mbalula spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “Minister Mbalula has sent his condolences to the family, the friends and colleagues of the late officers. Although, of course, there is little solace in such times we pray that the family will be comforted in the knowledge that their loved ones gave their lives to serve and protect the citizenry.”

Police investigations into the accident were ongoing.

Authorities have opened a case of culpable homicide following the death of metro police officers.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said: “Empty and full bottles of alcohol were found in the suspect’s vehicle. The identities of the three officers who were killed will be revealed as soon as their families have been informed.”

