Solidarity Fund to donate 20,000 ventilators to healthcare facilities across SA

These will come in handy as the country prepares for the second COVID-19 wave over the next few months.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund said that it would be donating 20,000 ventilators to healthcare facilities across the country.

On Monday, 35 ventilators were delivered at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital as part of the first batch to be distributed.

This is the first batch of a 1000 ventilators that will be donated to 60 hospitals around South Africa - CEO of Solidarity Fund, Ms.Nomkhita Nqweni. #GautengCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/XtdTEHYKnG — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) August 24, 2020

In July, the fund launched the national ventilator project where R655 million was set aside to help with equipment in COVID-19 hotspots, namely the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

These will come in handy as the country prepares for the second COVID-19 wave over the next few months.

The fund's Adrian Enthoven said that they have received over R3.1 billion in pledges.

"We've received money from 2,200 South African companies and foundations as well as multi-national companies. We've received money from the British government, from big, foreign multi-lateral donor agencies but mainly from South African individuals and corporates but also really importantly, we've received donations from over 300,000 individual South Africans from across the country. Interestingly, the big numbers have come from the North West and the Free State."

These machines represent a very useful option in the management of COVID-19 patients who require more than just oxygen supportive therapy for COVID-19 pneumonia. -@JacobMamaboloSA pic.twitter.com/UYrY3IWZdu — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) August 24, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.