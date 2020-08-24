Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana: Today marks a year since the UCT student's murder

The 19-year-old UCT student was raped and killed at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Monday marks one year since the killing of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The 19-year-old Univesity of Cape Town (UCT) student was raped and killed at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.

Post office worker Luyanda Botha was handed three life sentences for the gruesome crime.

Mrwetyana’s murder sparked a nationwide outcry and mass protests against gender-based violence.

Residents, friends and fellow students have placed flowers, pictures and colourful ribbons on the railings outside Clareinch Post Office to commemorate one year since Mrwetyana was killed.

Some also left posters reading “our bodies are not public property” and “#AmINext?”

Masters student at the UCT and Claremont resident Kate Solomons explained why she chose to place a bunch of flowers outside the place where the crime took place.

“If we don't acknowledge the anniversary, then we can believe that we don’t have a problem of gender-based violence nut that's not fair to her or to other victims of gender-based violence.”

Solomons, like many others, said despite all the talk around fighting the scourge of violence against women and children, not much has changed.

“I have two pepper sprays; I hate walking by myself in my own neighbourhood and it shouldn't matter that we're someone's wife, someone's daughter...we're someone.”

Last week, a Wits first-year student Asithandile Zozo was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape allegedly by a man she knew.

SADNESS, HURT, FRUSTRATION - UYINENE'S FAMILY REFLECTS ON A YEAR WITHOUT HER

Mrwetyana's family said the past 12 months have been an emotional rollercoaster filled with anger and frustration.

Mrwetyana's uncle Thembelani said today was particularly difficult for the family: “There’s a mixed bag of emotions, ranging from hurt, sadness, anger and frustration. But we take each day as it comes and as we realise that this is a lifetime experience that no family should ever experience in South Africa. But the grace of God, and support we have received from all the people, there has been a sense of comfort in the midst of it all.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.