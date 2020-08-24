Reaction to corruption very important moment for ANC - Hanekom

Speaking about corruption, Former Cabinet minister Derek Hanekom said that this was a very important moment for the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Derek Hanekom said that the country had reached an all time low and that the African National Congress (ANC) and the rest of South Africa needed to take action now.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has released a letter to the ANC, saying that steps must be taken against those involved in corruption.

This follows numerous reports of tender corruption during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on The Money Show, Hanekom said that this was a very important moment for the ANC.

"I don't blame people for being cynical. It's true that the ANC, as it stands at the moment unless it can show very decisive and very firm action against the wrongdoers, does have a credibility problem."

He said that now was the time for leadership.

"It's despicable to say the very least, it's callous and in a sense, the situation is, we know we've had corruption for a long time... it's there but in a way, the extent to which it erupted post the outbreak of COVID-19 precipitated a serious response from the president and from others in leadership positions knowing that there are people in leadership positions who were also the perpetrators."

