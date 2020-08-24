Ramaphosa warns of 'catastrophic' impact of climate change on humanity

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while the coronavirus pandemic was devastating, it was not the only problem facing the world. He said that climate change was a huge worry.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said that COVID-19 was not the only threat that the country was dealing with as climate change was still real.

The president, in his newsletter, said while dealing with carbon emissions, South Africa would face another disaster for many years if we did not deal with pollution.

Ramaphosa said that while the coronavirus pandemic was devastating, it was not the only problem facing the world. He said that climate change was a huge worry.

“While the dramatic scaling down of human and industrial activity during COVID-19 lockdowns has been good for the environment and natural ecosystems, these activities are now resuming. The coronavirus pandemic is devastating, but unless we act now, the impact of climate change on humanity will be catastrophic,” Ramaphosa said.

“Unless we act swiftly to significantly reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change, we will be facing one state of disaster after another for many years to come,” he added.

The president said that climate change was about much more than just weather patterns which impacted on water resources, food security, public health, public infrastructure, ecosystems, and biodiversity.

“It impacts on water resources, food security, public health, public infrastructure, ecosystems, and biodiversity. It affects the most vulnerable in society, who suffer the effects of extreme weather events and the degradation of ecosystems,” he said.

The weather, Ramaphosa said, would affect the most vulnerable in society who suffered the effects of the extreme weather events due to the degradation of the ecosystem.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.