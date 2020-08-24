Ramaphosa: Key sectors of SA economy must adapt to effects of climate change
The President has released his weekly newsletter, where he has outlined South Africa's plans to build a greener economy post the pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said as the country counts the devastating cost the coronavirus, South Africans must resist the temptation to relegate the critical issue of climate change to the back-burner.
He said unless the country acts swiftly to significantly reduce carbon emissions, the country would e face one state of disaster after another for many years to come.
Ramaphosa said nearly every key sector of our economy, from mining to construction, agriculture to automotive, and manufacturing – needed to adapt to the effects of climate change.
The President called for the country to build resilience and reduce the vulnerability of communities to the adverse weather conditions.