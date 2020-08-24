Over 840 people arrested in Gauteng for flouting lockdown rules

As lockdown restrictions were eased, to allow for more movement police say the weekend was marked by lawlessness with crimes across the province ranging from rape, murder, assault and driving under the influence.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 840 people have already been arrested in Gauteng for flouting lockdown regulations during the first weekend under level 2.

Two police officers were among those arrested for drunk driving.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “Intensified operations so 285 suspects in Ekurhuleni, 215 in the west rand, 173 in Johannesburg, 170 in Sedibeng. The suspects were arrested for the contravention of the Disaster Management Act and other crimes that include assault to intend to do grievous bodily harm, possession of illegal firearms, intimidation and possession of drugs.”

