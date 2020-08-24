'No one is talking about the 14 councillors that the ANC has fired' - Pule Mabe

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe joined 702's Clement Manyathela to explain what the president addressed in his letter, stating that it was consistent with the statement sent out by the members of the National Executive Committee on 4 August 2020 on the party drawing the line.

JOHANNESBURG - On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued an open letter to the African National Congress (ANC), raising a number of issues and taking a hard line on corruption related to members of the party being accused of looting personal protective equipment (PPE) acquired for the coronavirus pandemic.

The open letter was a call to end corruption, imploring members to stop any involvement in corrupt activities, or leave the party.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe joined 702's Clement Manyathela to explain what the President addressed in his letter, stating that it was consistent with the statement sent out by the members of the National Executive Committee on 4 August 2020 - on the party drawing the line and detailing what would be done to stop corruption, which includes members of the party declaring their financial interests.

"We are doing all of these things to make sure we are transparent in our duties and are aware of what our own cadres are involved in, those that might otherwise end up catching the public attention, Mabe said.

He added the party admitted to its wrongdoings and that the National Working Committee was having a meeting with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to validate on the redeployment of controversial former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.

"The fact that we are beginning to take action in our own structures shows decisiveness in our own part. Unfortunately, we are not doing this to be praised by the media we are doing this because we want to make sure that we consolidate discipline and ethical leadership within our ranks.

"No one is talking about the 14 councillors that the ANC has fired."

